Will you get into Our Lady of the Lake University?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for OLLU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

OLLU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into OLLU.

School Average Average SAT 915.0 Average ACT 19.5 Average GPA 3.45

Is your high school GPA good enough for OLLU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at OLLU is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and OLLU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.