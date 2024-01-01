Will you get into Pacific Union College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into PUC.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for PUC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
PUC Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into PUC.
For a more detailed breakdown of Pacific Union College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|990.0
|Average ACT
|20.5
|Average GPA
|3.3
Is your high school GPA good enough for PUC?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at PUC is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
PUC does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into PUC with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 79% chance of getting accepted at Pacific Union College
-
Will I get into PUC with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Pacific Union College
-
Will I get into PUC with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Pacific Union College
-
Will I get into PUC with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Pacific Union College
-
Will I get into PUC with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Pacific Union College
-
Will I get into PUC with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Pacific Union College
-
Will I get into PUC with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Pacific Union College
-
Will I get into PUC with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Pacific Union College