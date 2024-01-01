Will you get into Pacific Union College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into PUC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for PUC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

PUC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into PUC.

For a more detailed breakdown of Pacific Union College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 990.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for PUC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at PUC is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

PUC does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.