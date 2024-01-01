Will you get into Paier College of Art Inc?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Paier College of Art Inc.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Paier College of Art Inc’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Paier College of Art Inc Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Paier College of Art Inc.
For a more detailed breakdown of Paier College of Art Inc admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|2.75
Is your high school GPA good enough for Paier College of Art Inc?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Paier College of Art Inc is 2.75 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Paier College of Art Inc does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Paier College of Art Inc with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Paier College of Art Inc
-
Will I get into Paier College of Art Inc with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Paier College of Art Inc
-
Will I get into Paier College of Art Inc with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Paier College of Art Inc
-
Will I get into Paier College of Art Inc with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Paier College of Art Inc
-
Will I get into Paier College of Art Inc with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 90% chance of getting accepted at Paier College of Art Inc
-
Will I get into Paier College of Art Inc with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Paier College of Art Inc
-
Will I get into Paier College of Art Inc with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Paier College of Art Inc
-
Will I get into Paier College of Art Inc with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Paier College of Art Inc