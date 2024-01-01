Will you get into Amherst College ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Amherst.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Amherst’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Amherst Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Amherst.

For a more detailed breakdown of Amherst College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1456.5 Average ACT 32.5 Average GPA 4.05

Is your high school GPA good enough for Amherst?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Amherst is 4.05 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Amherst is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.