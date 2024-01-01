Will you get into Amherst College ?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Amherst.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Amherst’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Amherst Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Amherst.
For a more detailed breakdown of Amherst College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1456.5
|Average ACT
|32.5
|Average GPA
|4.05
Is your high school GPA good enough for Amherst?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Amherst is 4.05 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Amherst is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Amherst with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Amherst College
-
Will I get into Amherst with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Amherst College
-
Will I get into Amherst with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at Amherst College
-
Will I get into Amherst with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Amherst College
-
Will I get into Amherst with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Amherst College
-
Will I get into Amherst with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at Amherst College
-
Will I get into Amherst with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 11% chance of getting accepted at Amherst College
-
Will I get into Amherst with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Amherst College