Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Pepperdine University (PU)

Will you enjoy Pepperdine University (PU) as a transfer student?

Pepperdine University (PU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Pepperdine University (PU). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Pepperdine University (PU).

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At Pepperdine University (PU), 3.53% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Pepperdine University (PU), click here

Can you transfer into Pepperdine University (PU) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Pepperdine University (PU)? Pepperdine University (PU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Pepperdine University (PU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Pepperdine University (PU) requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Pepperdine University (PU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Pepperdine University (PU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline January 5 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline October 15 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Pepperdine University (PU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Pepperdine University (PU) received 717 transfer applicants. The school accepted 214 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Pepperdine University (PU) is 29.85%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Pepperdine University (PU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Pepperdine University (PU) transfer GPA requirements? Pepperdine University (PU) requires a minimum college GPA of 0.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Pepperdine University (PU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 0.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Pepperdine University (PU) Pepperdine University (PU) has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Pepperdine University (PU)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Pepperdine University (PU). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Malibu... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Pepperdine University (PU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Pepperdine University (PU) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Pepperdine University (PU) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Pepperdine University (PU) website for more info.

Pepperdine University (PU) accepts 29.85% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Pepperdine University (PU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.64 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.79. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Pepperdine University (PU) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 610 730 670 SAT Reading 610 690 650 2018 Total SAT Score 1220 1420 1320 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 26 30 28 ACT Reading 26 34 30 2018 Total ACT Score 52 64 58 Pepperdine University (PU)’s average SAT score is 1320. To be a competitive applicant for Pepperdine University (PU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

