Will you get into Prairie View A & M University?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for PVAMU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

PVAMU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into PVAMU.

School Average Average SAT 850.0 Average ACT 18.0 Average GPA 3.2

Is your high school GPA good enough for PVAMU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at PVAMU is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. PVAMU is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.