Will you get into Quinnipiac University (QU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Quinnipiac University (QU).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Quinnipiac University (QU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Quinnipiac University (QU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Quinnipiac University (QU).
For a more detailed breakdown of Quinnipiac University (QU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1085.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.44
Is your high school GPA good enough for Quinnipiac University (QU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Quinnipiac University (QU) is 3.44 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Quinnipiac University (QU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Quinnipiac University (QU) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Quinnipiac University (QU)
-
Will I get into Quinnipiac University (QU) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Quinnipiac University (QU)
-
Will I get into Quinnipiac University (QU) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Quinnipiac University (QU)
-
Will I get into Quinnipiac University (QU) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Quinnipiac University (QU)
-
Will I get into Quinnipiac University (QU) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Quinnipiac University (QU)
-
Will I get into Quinnipiac University (QU) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at Quinnipiac University (QU)
-
Will I get into Quinnipiac University (QU) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Quinnipiac University (QU)
-
Will I get into Quinnipiac University (QU) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Quinnipiac University (QU)