Will you get into Quinnipiac University (QU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Quinnipiac University (QU).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Quinnipiac University (QU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Quinnipiac University (QU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Quinnipiac University (QU).

For a more detailed breakdown of Quinnipiac University (QU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1085.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.44

Is your high school GPA good enough for Quinnipiac University (QU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Quinnipiac University (QU) is 3.44 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Quinnipiac University (QU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.