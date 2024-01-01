Will you get into University of Southern Maine (USM)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Southern Maine (USM).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Southern Maine (USM)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Southern Maine (USM) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Southern Maine (USM).
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Southern Maine (USM) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|980.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.22
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Southern Maine (USM)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Southern Maine (USM) is 3.22 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. University of Southern Maine (USM) is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into University of Southern Maine (USM) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern Maine (USM)
Will I get into University of Southern Maine (USM) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern Maine (USM)
Will I get into University of Southern Maine (USM) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern Maine (USM)
Will I get into University of Southern Maine (USM) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 81% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern Maine (USM)
Will I get into University of Southern Maine (USM) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern Maine (USM)
Will I get into University of Southern Maine (USM) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern Maine (USM)
Will I get into University of Southern Maine (USM) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern Maine (USM)
Will I get into University of Southern Maine (USM) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 16% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern Maine (USM)