Will you get into Reed College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Reed.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Reed’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Reed Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Reed.
For a more detailed breakdown of Reed College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1385.0
|Average ACT
|31.0
|Average GPA
|4.0
Is your high school GPA good enough for Reed?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Reed is 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Reed is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Reed with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Reed College
Will I get into Reed with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Reed College
Will I get into Reed with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at Reed College
Will I get into Reed with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Reed College
Will I get into Reed with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Reed College
Will I get into Reed with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Reed College
Will I get into Reed with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Reed College
Will I get into Reed with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Reed College