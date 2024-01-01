Will you get into Reed College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Reed.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Reed’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Reed Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Reed.

For a more detailed breakdown of Reed College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1385.0 Average ACT 31.0 Average GPA 4.0

Is your high school GPA good enough for Reed?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Reed is 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Reed is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.