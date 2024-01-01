Will you get into Robert Morris University Illinois?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Robert Morris College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Robert Morris College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Robert Morris College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Robert Morris College.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.73

Is your high school GPA good enough for Robert Morris College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Robert Morris College is 2.73 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Robert Morris College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.