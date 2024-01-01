Will you get accepted?

What are the transfer requirements for RWU? RWU requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, RWU also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. RWU requires a minimum of 0 credits.

What are Roger Williams University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down RWU transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline May 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Roger Williams University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, RWU received 396 transfer applicants. The school accepted 184 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for RWU is 46.46%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into RWU. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Roger Williams University transfer GPA requirements? RWU requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, RWU requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for RWU RWU has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to RWU? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to RWU. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Bristol... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at RWU is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to RWU then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into RWU Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the RWU website for more info.

RWU accepts 46.46% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into RWU, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.32 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.45. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of RWU students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 540 620 580 SAT Reading 550 630 590 2018 Total SAT Score 1090 1250 1170 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 Roger Williams University’s average SAT score is 1170. To be a competitive applicant for Roger Williams University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

