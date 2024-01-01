Will you get into Sacred Heart University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SHU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SHU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

SHU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into SHU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Sacred Heart University admissions requirements

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.51

Is your high school GPA good enough for SHU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at SHU is 3.51 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA)

This is a solid GPA, and SHU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.