Will you get into Sacred Heart University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SHU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SHU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
SHU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into SHU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Sacred Heart University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.51
Is your high school GPA good enough for SHU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at SHU is 3.51 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and SHU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into SHU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Sacred Heart University
-
Will I get into SHU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Sacred Heart University
-
Will I get into SHU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Sacred Heart University
-
Will I get into SHU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Sacred Heart University
-
Will I get into SHU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Sacred Heart University
-
Will I get into SHU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Sacred Heart University
-
Will I get into SHU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Sacred Heart University
-
Will I get into SHU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Sacred Heart University