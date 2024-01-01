Will you get into Saint Edward's University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into St. Edward's University St. Edward's.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for St. Edward's University St. Edward's’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

St. Edward's University St. Edward's Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into St. Edward's University St. Edward's.

For a more detailed breakdown of Saint Edward's University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1130.0 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.52

Is your high school GPA good enough for St. Edward's University St. Edward's?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at St. Edward's University St. Edward's is 3.52 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and St. Edward's University St. Edward's is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.