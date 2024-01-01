Will you get into Saint Edward's University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into St. Edward's University St. Edward's.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for St. Edward's University St. Edward's’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
St. Edward's University St. Edward's Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into St. Edward's University St. Edward's.
For a more detailed breakdown of Saint Edward's University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1130.0
|Average ACT
|25.0
|Average GPA
|3.52
Is your high school GPA good enough for St. Edward's University St. Edward's?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at St. Edward's University St. Edward's is 3.52 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and St. Edward's University St. Edward's is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into St. Edward's University St. Edward's with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Saint Edward's University
Will I get into St. Edward's University St. Edward's with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Saint Edward's University
Will I get into St. Edward's University St. Edward's with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Saint Edward's University
Will I get into St. Edward's University St. Edward's with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Saint Edward's University
Will I get into St. Edward's University St. Edward's with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Saint Edward's University
Will I get into St. Edward's University St. Edward's with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Saint Edward's University
Will I get into St. Edward's University St. Edward's with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at Saint Edward's University
Will I get into St. Edward's University St. Edward's with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Saint Edward's University