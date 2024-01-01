Will you get into Soka University of America?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Soka.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Soka’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Soka Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Soka.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1230.0
|Average ACT
|27.0
|Average GPA
|3.91
Is your high school GPA good enough for Soka?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Soka is 3.91 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Soka is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Soka with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Soka University of America
-
Will I get into Soka with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Soka University of America
-
Will I get into Soka with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Soka University of America
-
Will I get into Soka with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Soka University of America
-
Will I get into Soka with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Soka University of America
-
Will I get into Soka with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at Soka University of America
-
Will I get into Soka with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 15% chance of getting accepted at Soka University of America
-
Will I get into Soka with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Soka University of America