Will you get into Soka University of America?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Soka.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Soka’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Soka Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Soka.

School Average Average SAT 1230.0 Average ACT 27.0 Average GPA 3.91

Is your high school GPA good enough for Soka?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Soka is 3.91 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Soka is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.