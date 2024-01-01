Will you get into Southeastern Oklahoma State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Southeastern Oklahoma State University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Southeastern Oklahoma State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|20.5
|Average GPA
|3.46
Is your high school GPA good enough for Southeastern Oklahoma State University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Southeastern Oklahoma State University is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Southeastern Oklahoma State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Southeastern Oklahoma State University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Southeastern Oklahoma State University
-
Will I get into Southeastern Oklahoma State University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Southeastern Oklahoma State University
-
Will I get into Southeastern Oklahoma State University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Southeastern Oklahoma State University
-
Will I get into Southeastern Oklahoma State University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Southeastern Oklahoma State University
-
Will I get into Southeastern Oklahoma State University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Southeastern Oklahoma State University
-
Will I get into Southeastern Oklahoma State University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Southeastern Oklahoma State University
-
Will I get into Southeastern Oklahoma State University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Southeastern Oklahoma State University
-
Will I get into Southeastern Oklahoma State University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Southeastern Oklahoma State University