Will you get into Southeastern Oklahoma State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Southeastern Oklahoma State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Southeastern Oklahoma State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.46

Is your high school GPA good enough for Southeastern Oklahoma State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Southeastern Oklahoma State University is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Southeastern Oklahoma State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.