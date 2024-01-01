Will you get into Southern Methodist University (SMU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SMU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SMU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

SMU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into SMU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Southern Methodist University (SMU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1315.0 Average ACT 30.0 Average GPA 3.63

Is your high school GPA good enough for SMU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at SMU is 3.63 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and SMU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.