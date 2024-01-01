Will you get into Southern Methodist University (SMU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SMU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SMU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
SMU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into SMU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Southern Methodist University (SMU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1315.0
|Average ACT
|30.0
|Average GPA
|3.63
Is your high school GPA good enough for SMU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at SMU is 3.63 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and SMU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into SMU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Southern Methodist University (SMU)
Will I get into SMU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Southern Methodist University (SMU)
Will I get into SMU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Southern Methodist University (SMU)
Will I get into SMU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Southern Methodist University (SMU)
Will I get into SMU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Southern Methodist University (SMU)
Will I get into SMU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Southern Methodist University (SMU)
Will I get into SMU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Southern Methodist University (SMU)
Will I get into SMU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Southern Methodist University (SMU)