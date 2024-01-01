Will you get into Texas Christian University (TCU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into TCU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for TCU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
TCU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into TCU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Texas Christian University (TCU) admissions requirements
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1180.0
|Average ACT
|27.5
|Average GPA
|3.64
Is your high school GPA good enough for TCU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at TCU is 3.64 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and TCU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into TCU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Texas Christian University (TCU)
Will I get into TCU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Texas Christian University (TCU)
Will I get into TCU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Texas Christian University (TCU)
Will I get into TCU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Texas Christian University (TCU)
Will I get into TCU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Texas Christian University (TCU)
Will I get into TCU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Texas Christian University (TCU)
Will I get into TCU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Texas Christian University (TCU)
Will I get into TCU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Texas Christian University (TCU)