Will you get into Southern Oregon University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Southern Oregon University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Southern Oregon University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Southern Oregon University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Southern Oregon University.

School Average Average SAT 1020.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for Southern Oregon University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Southern Oregon University is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Southern Oregon University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.