Will you get into Southern Oregon University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Southern Oregon University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Southern Oregon University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Southern Oregon University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Southern Oregon University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Southern Oregon University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1020.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.3
Is your high school GPA good enough for Southern Oregon University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Southern Oregon University is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Southern Oregon University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Southern Oregon University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Southern Oregon University
Will I get into Southern Oregon University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Southern Oregon University
Will I get into Southern Oregon University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Southern Oregon University
Will I get into Southern Oregon University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Southern Oregon University
Will I get into Southern Oregon University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Southern Oregon University
Will I get into Southern Oregon University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Southern Oregon University
Will I get into Southern Oregon University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Southern Oregon University
Will I get into Southern Oregon University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Southern Oregon University