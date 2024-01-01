Sign Up
    Will you get into Azusa Pacific University (APU)?

    This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Azusa Pacific University (APU).

    To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Azusa Pacific University (APU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

    Azusa Pacific University (APU) Admission Standards

    The table below summarizes what you need to get into Azusa Pacific University (APU).

    For a more detailed breakdown of Azusa Pacific University (APU) admissions requirements read here.

    School Average
    Average SAT 1065.0
    Average ACT 24.0
    Average GPA 3.67

    Is your high school GPA good enough for Azusa Pacific University (APU)?

    The average high school GPA for admitted students at Azusa Pacific University (APU) is 3.67 on a 4.0 scale.

    (You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

    This is a solid GPA, and Azusa Pacific University (APU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.

    Common SAT Questions and Comparisons

    • Will I get into Azusa Pacific University (APU) with a 1400 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at Azusa Pacific University (APU)
    • Will I get into Azusa Pacific University (APU) with a 1200 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Azusa Pacific University (APU)
    • Will I get into Azusa Pacific University (APU) with a 1100 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Azusa Pacific University (APU)
    • Will I get into Azusa Pacific University (APU) with a 3.9 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Azusa Pacific University (APU)
    • Will I get into Azusa Pacific University (APU) with a 3.5 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Azusa Pacific University (APU)
    • Will I get into Azusa Pacific University (APU) with a 3.2 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Azusa Pacific University (APU)
    • Will I get into Azusa Pacific University (APU) with a 3.0 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at Azusa Pacific University (APU)
    • Will I get into Azusa Pacific University (APU) with a 2.5 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Azusa Pacific University (APU)

