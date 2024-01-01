Will you get into Azusa Pacific University (APU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Azusa Pacific University (APU).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Azusa Pacific University (APU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Azusa Pacific University (APU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Azusa Pacific University (APU).

For a more detailed breakdown of Azusa Pacific University (APU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1065.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.67

Is your high school GPA good enough for Azusa Pacific University (APU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Azusa Pacific University (APU) is 3.67 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Azusa Pacific University (APU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.