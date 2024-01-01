Will you get into Southern Utah University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Southern Utah University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Southern Utah University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Southern Utah University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Southern Utah University.

School Average Average SAT 1030.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.56

Is your high school GPA good enough for Southern Utah University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Southern Utah University is 3.56 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Southern Utah University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.