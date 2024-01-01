Will you get into Southern Utah University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Southern Utah University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Southern Utah University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Southern Utah University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Southern Utah University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Southern Utah University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1030.0
|Average ACT
|23.5
|Average GPA
|3.56
Is your high school GPA good enough for Southern Utah University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Southern Utah University is 3.56 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Southern Utah University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Southern Utah University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Southern Utah University
-
Will I get into Southern Utah University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Southern Utah University
-
Will I get into Southern Utah University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Southern Utah University
-
Will I get into Southern Utah University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Southern Utah University
-
Will I get into Southern Utah University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Southern Utah University
-
Will I get into Southern Utah University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Southern Utah University
-
Will I get into Southern Utah University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Southern Utah University
-
Will I get into Southern Utah University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Southern Utah University