Will you get into St. Catherine University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into St. Kate's.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for St. Kate's’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
St. Kate's Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into St. Kate's.
For a more detailed breakdown of St. Catherine University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1067.5
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.64
Is your high school GPA good enough for St. Kate's?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at St. Kate's is 3.64 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and St. Kate's is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into St. Kate's with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at St. Catherine University
-
Will I get into St. Kate's with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at St. Catherine University
-
Will I get into St. Kate's with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at St. Catherine University
-
Will I get into St. Kate's with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at St. Catherine University
-
Will I get into St. Kate's with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at St. Catherine University
-
Will I get into St. Kate's with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at St. Catherine University
-
Will I get into St. Kate's with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at St. Catherine University
-
Will I get into St. Kate's with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at St. Catherine University