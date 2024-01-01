Will you get into Stevens Institute of Technology?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Stevens.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Stevens’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Stevens Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Stevens.

School Average Average SAT 1332.5 Average ACT 30.5 Average GPA 3.86

Is your high school GPA good enough for Stevens?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Stevens is 3.86 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Stevens is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.