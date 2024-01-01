Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Stevens Institute of Technology

Will you enjoy Stevens Institute of Technology as a transfer student?

Stevens Institute of Technology Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Stevens. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Stevens.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At Stevens, 2.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Stevens Institute of Technology, click here

Can you transfer into Stevens Institute of Technology Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Stevens? Stevens requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Stevens also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Stevens requires a minimum of 9 credits.

What are Stevens Institute of Technology’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Stevens transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline June 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Stevens Institute of Technology’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Stevens received 316 transfer applicants. The school accepted 73 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Stevens is 23.1%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Stevens. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Stevens Institute of Technology transfer GPA requirements? Stevens requires a minimum college GPA of 0.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Stevens requires a minimum high school GPA of 0.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Stevens Stevens has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Stevens? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Stevens. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Hoboken... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Stevens is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Stevens then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Stevens Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Stevens website for more info.

Stevens accepts 23.1% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Stevens, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.86 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.01. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Stevens students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 660 750 705 SAT Reading 600 690 645 2018 Total SAT Score 1260 1440 1350 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 28 34 31 ACT Reading 28 34 31 2018 Total ACT Score 56 68 62 Stevens Institute of Technology’s average SAT score is 1350. To be a competitive applicant for Stevens Institute of Technology your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

