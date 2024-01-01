Will you get into Lafayette College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Lafayette College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Lafayette College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Lafayette College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Lafayette College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Lafayette College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1290.0 Average ACT 29.0 Average GPA 3.51

Is your high school GPA good enough for Lafayette College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Lafayette College is 3.51 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Lafayette College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.