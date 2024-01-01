Will you get into Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Sarah Lawrence College (SLC).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Sarah Lawrence College (SLC).

For a more detailed breakdown of Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.71

Is your high school GPA good enough for Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) is 3.71 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.