Will you get into Texas Wesleyan University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Texas Wesleyan University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Texas Wesleyan University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Texas Wesleyan University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Texas Wesleyan University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Texas Wesleyan University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1009.0
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.35
Is your high school GPA good enough for Texas Wesleyan University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Texas Wesleyan University is 3.35 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Texas Wesleyan University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Texas Wesleyan University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Texas Wesleyan University
-
Will I get into Texas Wesleyan University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Texas Wesleyan University
-
Will I get into Texas Wesleyan University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Texas Wesleyan University
-
Will I get into Texas Wesleyan University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Texas Wesleyan University
-
Will I get into Texas Wesleyan University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Texas Wesleyan University
-
Will I get into Texas Wesleyan University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Texas Wesleyan University
-
Will I get into Texas Wesleyan University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Texas Wesleyan University
-
Will I get into Texas Wesleyan University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 11% chance of getting accepted at Texas Wesleyan University