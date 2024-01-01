Will you get into Texas Wesleyan University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Texas Wesleyan University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Texas Wesleyan University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Texas Wesleyan University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Texas Wesleyan University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Texas Wesleyan University admissions requirements

School Average Average SAT 1009.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.35

Is your high school GPA good enough for Texas Wesleyan University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Texas Wesleyan University is 3.35 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA)

This is a solid GPA, and Texas Wesleyan University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.