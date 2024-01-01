Will you get into Texas Woman's University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into TWU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for TWU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

TWU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into TWU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Texas Woman's University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 935.0 Average ACT 20.0 Average GPA 3.21

Is your high school GPA good enough for TWU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at TWU is 3.21 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. TWU is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.