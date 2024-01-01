Will you get into Texas Woman's University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into TWU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for TWU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
TWU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into TWU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Texas Woman's University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|935.0
|Average ACT
|20.0
|Average GPA
|3.21
Is your high school GPA good enough for TWU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at TWU is 3.21 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. TWU is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into TWU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 83% chance of getting accepted at Texas Woman's University
-
Will I get into TWU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Texas Woman's University
-
Will I get into TWU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Texas Woman's University
-
Will I get into TWU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at Texas Woman's University
-
Will I get into TWU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Texas Woman's University
-
Will I get into TWU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Texas Woman's University
-
Will I get into TWU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Texas Woman's University
-
Will I get into TWU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 16% chance of getting accepted at Texas Woman's University