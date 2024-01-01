Will you get into High Point University (HPU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into HPU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for HPU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

HPU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into HPU.

For a more detailed breakdown of High Point University (HPU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1104.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.31

Is your high school GPA good enough for HPU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at HPU is 3.31 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and HPU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.