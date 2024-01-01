Will you get into High Point University (HPU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into HPU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for HPU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
HPU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into HPU.
For a more detailed breakdown of High Point University (HPU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1104.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.31
Is your high school GPA good enough for HPU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at HPU is 3.31 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and HPU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into HPU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at High Point University (HPU)
-
Will I get into HPU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at High Point University (HPU)
-
Will I get into HPU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at High Point University (HPU)
-
Will I get into HPU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at High Point University (HPU)
-
Will I get into HPU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at High Point University (HPU)
-
Will I get into HPU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at High Point University (HPU)
-
Will I get into HPU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at High Point University (HPU)
-
Will I get into HPU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at High Point University (HPU)