Will you get into University of Alaska Anchorage?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UAA.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UAA’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UAA Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UAA.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Alaska Anchorage admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.31
Is your high school GPA good enough for UAA?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UAA is 3.31 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and UAA is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Will I get into UAA with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at University of Alaska Anchorage
-
Will I get into UAA with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at University of Alaska Anchorage
-
Will I get into UAA with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at University of Alaska Anchorage
-
Will I get into UAA with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at University of Alaska Anchorage
-
Will I get into UAA with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at University of Alaska Anchorage