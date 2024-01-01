Will you get into University of Arkansas at Little Rock?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UA Little Rock.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UA Little Rock’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UA Little Rock Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UA Little Rock.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Arkansas at Little Rock admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 990.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.19

Is your high school GPA good enough for UA Little Rock?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UA Little Rock is 3.19 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. UA Little Rock is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.