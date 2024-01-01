Will you get into University of Central Arkansas?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Central Arkansas’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Central Arkansas Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Central Arkansas.

School Average Average SAT 1000.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.48

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Central Arkansas?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Central Arkansas is 3.48 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and University of Central Arkansas is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.