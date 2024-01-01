Will you get into University of Chicago?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Chicago.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Chicago’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Chicago Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Chicago.

School Average Average SAT 1520.0 Average ACT 33.5 Average GPA 4.48

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Chicago?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Chicago is 4.48 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and University of Chicago is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.