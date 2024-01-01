Will you get into University of Notre Dame?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Notre Dame.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Notre Dame’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Notre Dame Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Notre Dame.

School Average Average SAT 1440.0 Average ACT 33.0 Average GPA 4.07

Is your high school GPA good enough for Notre Dame?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Notre Dame is 4.07 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Notre Dame is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.