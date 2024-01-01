Will you get into University of Connecticut?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Connecticut.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Connecticut’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Connecticut Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Connecticut.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Connecticut admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1235.0
|Average ACT
|28.5
|Average GPA
|3.77
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Connecticut?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Connecticut is 3.77 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and University of Connecticut is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into University of Connecticut with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at University of Connecticut
-
Will I get into University of Connecticut with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at University of Connecticut
-
Will I get into University of Connecticut with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at University of Connecticut
-
Will I get into University of Connecticut with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at University of Connecticut
-
Will I get into University of Connecticut with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at University of Connecticut
-
Will I get into University of Connecticut with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at University of Connecticut
-
Will I get into University of Connecticut with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at University of Connecticut
-
Will I get into University of Connecticut with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Connecticut