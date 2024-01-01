Will you get into University of Connecticut?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Connecticut.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Connecticut’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Connecticut Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Connecticut.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Connecticut admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1235.0 Average ACT 28.5 Average GPA 3.77

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Connecticut?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Connecticut is 3.77 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and University of Connecticut is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.