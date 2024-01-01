Will you get into University of Massachusetts-Amherst?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UMass Amherst.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UMass Amherst’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UMass Amherst Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UMass Amherst.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Massachusetts-Amherst admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1220.0 Average ACT 27.5 Average GPA 3.9

Is your high school GPA good enough for UMass Amherst?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UMass Amherst is 3.9 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and UMass Amherst is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.