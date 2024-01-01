Will you get into University of Massachusetts-Amherst?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UMass Amherst.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UMass Amherst’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UMass Amherst Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UMass Amherst.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Massachusetts-Amherst admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1220.0
|Average ACT
|27.5
|Average GPA
|3.9
Is your high school GPA good enough for UMass Amherst?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UMass Amherst is 3.9 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and UMass Amherst is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into UMass Amherst with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
-
Will I get into UMass Amherst with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
-
Will I get into UMass Amherst with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
-
Will I get into UMass Amherst with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
-
Will I get into UMass Amherst with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
-
Will I get into UMass Amherst with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
-
Will I get into UMass Amherst with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 15% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Amherst
-
Will I get into UMass Amherst with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Amherst