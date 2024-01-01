Will you get into University of Dayton?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Dayton.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Dayton’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Dayton Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Dayton.

School Average Average SAT 1140.0 Average ACT 26.5 Average GPA 3.82

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Dayton?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Dayton is 3.82 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and University of Dayton is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.