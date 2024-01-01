Will you get into University of La Verne?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into La Verne.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for La Verne’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

La Verne Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into La Verne.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of La Verne admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1035.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.46

Is your high school GPA good enough for La Verne?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at La Verne is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and La Verne is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.