Will you get into University of Louisiana at Monroe?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into ULM.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for ULM’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

ULM Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into ULM.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Louisiana at Monroe admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1089.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.45

Is your high school GPA good enough for ULM?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at ULM is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and ULM is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.