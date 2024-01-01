Will you get into University of Maine at Fort Kent?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UMFK.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UMFK’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UMFK Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UMFK.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Maine at Fort Kent admissions requirements

School Average Average SAT 890.0 Average ACT 17.0 Average GPA 3.37

Is your high school GPA good enough for UMFK?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UMFK is 3.37 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA)

This is a solid GPA, and UMFK is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.