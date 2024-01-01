Will you get into University of Maine at Fort Kent?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UMFK.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UMFK’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UMFK Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UMFK.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Maine at Fort Kent admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|890.0
|Average ACT
|17.0
|Average GPA
|3.37
Is your high school GPA good enough for UMFK?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UMFK is 3.37 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and UMFK is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into UMFK with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 86% chance of getting accepted at University of Maine at Fort Kent
-
Will I get into UMFK with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at University of Maine at Fort Kent
-
Will I get into UMFK with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at University of Maine at Fort Kent
-
Will I get into UMFK with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at University of Maine at Fort Kent
-
Will I get into UMFK with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at University of Maine at Fort Kent
-
Will I get into UMFK with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at University of Maine at Fort Kent
-
Will I get into UMFK with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at University of Maine at Fort Kent
-
Will I get into UMFK with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 11% chance of getting accepted at University of Maine at Fort Kent