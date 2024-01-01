Will you get into University of Maine at Machias?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Maine-Machias.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Maine-Machias’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Maine-Machias Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Maine-Machias.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Maine at Machias admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.13
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Maine-Machias?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Maine-Machias is 3.13 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. University of Maine-Machias is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
-
Will I get into University of Maine-Machias with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 86% chance of getting accepted at University of Maine at Machias
-
Will I get into University of Maine-Machias with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at University of Maine at Machias
-
Will I get into University of Maine-Machias with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at University of Maine at Machias
-
Will I get into University of Maine-Machias with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at University of Maine at Machias
-
Will I get into University of Maine-Machias with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at University of Maine at Machias