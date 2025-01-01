Will you get into University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2025.
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.
here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UMass Dartmouth with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth
Will I get into UMass Dartmouth with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth
Will I get into UMass Dartmouth with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth
Will I get into UMass Dartmouth with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth
Will I get into UMass Dartmouth with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth
Will I get into UMass Dartmouth with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth
Will I get into UMass Dartmouth with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth
Will I get into UMass Dartmouth with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth
