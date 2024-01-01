Will you get into University of Massachusetts-Lowell?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Massachusetts-Lowell.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Massachusetts-Lowell’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Massachusetts-Lowell Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Massachusetts-Lowell.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1200.0
|Average ACT
|26.0
|Average GPA
|3.6
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Massachusetts-Lowell?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Massachusetts-Lowell is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and University of Massachusetts-Lowell is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into University of Massachusetts-Lowell with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Lowell
Will I get into University of Massachusetts-Lowell with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Lowell
Will I get into University of Massachusetts-Lowell with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Lowell
Will I get into University of Massachusetts-Lowell with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Lowell
Will I get into University of Massachusetts-Lowell with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Lowell
Will I get into University of Massachusetts-Lowell with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Lowell
Will I get into University of Massachusetts-Lowell with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Lowell
Will I get into University of Massachusetts-Lowell with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Lowell