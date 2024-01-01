Will you get into University of Massachusetts-Lowell?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Massachusetts-Lowell.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Massachusetts-Lowell’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Massachusetts-Lowell Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Massachusetts-Lowell.

School Average Average SAT 1200.0 Average ACT 26.0 Average GPA 3.6

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Massachusetts-Lowell?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Massachusetts-Lowell is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and University of Massachusetts-Lowell is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.