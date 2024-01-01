Will you get into University of Nebraska at Kearney?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNK.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNK’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UNK Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNK.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Nebraska at Kearney admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|965.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.49
Is your high school GPA good enough for UNK?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNK is 3.49 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and UNK is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into UNK with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 81% chance of getting accepted at University of Nebraska at Kearney
-
Will I get into UNK with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at University of Nebraska at Kearney
-
Will I get into UNK with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at University of Nebraska at Kearney
-
Will I get into UNK with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at University of Nebraska at Kearney
-
Will I get into UNK with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at University of Nebraska at Kearney
-
Will I get into UNK with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at University of Nebraska at Kearney
-
Will I get into UNK with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at University of Nebraska at Kearney
-
Will I get into UNK with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Nebraska at Kearney