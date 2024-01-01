Will you get into University of Nebraska at Kearney?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNK.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNK’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UNK Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNK.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Nebraska at Kearney admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 965.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.49

Is your high school GPA good enough for UNK?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNK is 3.49 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and UNK is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.