Will you get into Minnesota State University Moorhead?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Minnesota State University Moorhead.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Minnesota State University Moorhead’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2025.
Is your high school GPA good enough for Minnesota State University Moorhead?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Minnesota State University Moorhead is 3.35 on a 4.0 scale.
here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Minnesota State University Moorhead is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into MSU Moorhead with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Minnesota State University Moorhead
Will I get into MSU Moorhead with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Minnesota State University Moorhead
Will I get into MSU Moorhead with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Minnesota State University Moorhead
Will I get into MSU Moorhead with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Minnesota State University Moorhead
Will I get into MSU Moorhead with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Minnesota State University Moorhead
Will I get into MSU Moorhead with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Minnesota State University Moorhead
Will I get into MSU Moorhead with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Minnesota State University Moorhead
Will I get into MSU Moorhead with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 11% chance of getting accepted at Minnesota State University Moorhead
