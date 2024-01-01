Will you get into University of Northern Iowa?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNI.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNI’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UNI Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNI.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Northern Iowa admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1030.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.56
Is your high school GPA good enough for UNI?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNI is 3.56 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and UNI is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UNI with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at University of Northern Iowa
Will I get into UNI with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at University of Northern Iowa
Will I get into UNI with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at University of Northern Iowa
Will I get into UNI with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at University of Northern Iowa
Will I get into UNI with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at University of Northern Iowa
Will I get into UNI with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at University of Northern Iowa
Will I get into UNI with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at University of Northern Iowa
Will I get into UNI with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Northern Iowa