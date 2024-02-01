Will you get accepted?

University of Northern Iowa Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to UNI. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UNI.

University of Northern Iowa chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At UNI, 27.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Northern Iowa, click here

What are the transfer requirements for UNI? UNI requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, UNI also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UNI requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are University of Northern Iowa’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UNI transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 1 Summer Transfer Deadline June 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Northern Iowa’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UNI received 1521 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1126 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UNI is 74.03%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UNI. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Northern Iowa transfer GPA requirements? UNI requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UNI requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for UNI UNI has noted the additional policies: Some majors have additional entrance requirements which may include higher GPA standards. Therefore, it is possible for students to be eligible for admission to the University, but not meet entrance requirements for their anticipated major..

Will you enjoy transferring to UNI? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UNI. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Cedar Falls... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UNI is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to UNI then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UNI Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UNI website for more info.

UNI accepts 74.03% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UNI, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.56 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.7. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UNI students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 460 620 540 SAT Reading 425 600 512 2018 Total SAT Score 885 1220 1052 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 26 22 ACT Reading 20 25 22 2018 Total ACT Score 39 51 45 University of Northern Iowa’s average SAT score is 1052. To be a competitive applicant for University of Northern Iowa your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

