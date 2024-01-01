Will you get into University of Saint Joseph?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into USJ.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for USJ’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

USJ Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into USJ.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Saint Joseph admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 935.0 Average ACT 19.0 Average GPA 3.31

Is your high school GPA good enough for USJ?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at USJ is 3.31 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and USJ is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.