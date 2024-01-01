Will you get into University of Saint Joseph?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into USJ.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for USJ’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
USJ Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into USJ.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Saint Joseph admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|935.0
|Average ACT
|19.0
|Average GPA
|3.31
Is your high school GPA good enough for USJ?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at USJ is 3.31 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and USJ is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into USJ with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 83% chance of getting accepted at University of Saint Joseph
Will I get into USJ with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at University of Saint Joseph
Will I get into USJ with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at University of Saint Joseph
Will I get into USJ with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at University of Saint Joseph
Will I get into USJ with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at University of Saint Joseph
Will I get into USJ with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at University of Saint Joseph
Will I get into USJ with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at University of Saint Joseph
Will I get into USJ with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at University of Saint Joseph