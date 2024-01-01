Will you get into University of San Diego?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into USD.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for USD’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

USD Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into USD.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of San Diego admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1210.0 Average ACT 28.0 Average GPA 3.9

Is your high school GPA good enough for USD?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at USD is 3.9 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and USD is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.