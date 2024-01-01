Will you get into University of Sioux Falls?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Sioux Falls.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Sioux Falls’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Sioux Falls Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Sioux Falls.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Sioux Falls admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1000.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Sioux Falls?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Sioux Falls is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and University of Sioux Falls is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.