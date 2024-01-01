Will you get into University of Sioux Falls?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Sioux Falls.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Sioux Falls’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Sioux Falls Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Sioux Falls.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Sioux Falls admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1000.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.4
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Sioux Falls?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Sioux Falls is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and University of Sioux Falls is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into University of Sioux Falls with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at University of Sioux Falls
Will I get into University of Sioux Falls with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at University of Sioux Falls
Will I get into University of Sioux Falls with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at University of Sioux Falls
Will I get into University of Sioux Falls with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at University of Sioux Falls
Will I get into University of Sioux Falls with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at University of Sioux Falls
Will I get into University of Sioux Falls with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at University of Sioux Falls
Will I get into University of Sioux Falls with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at University of Sioux Falls
Will I get into University of Sioux Falls with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Sioux Falls