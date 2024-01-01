Will you get into University of Tulsa?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Tulsa University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Tulsa University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Tulsa University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Tulsa University.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Tulsa admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1265.0
|Average ACT
|29.0
|Average GPA
|3.8
Is your high school GPA good enough for Tulsa University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Tulsa University is 3.8 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Tulsa University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Tulsa University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at University of Tulsa
Will I get into Tulsa University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at University of Tulsa
Will I get into Tulsa University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at University of Tulsa
Will I get into Tulsa University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at University of Tulsa
Will I get into Tulsa University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at University of Tulsa
Will I get into Tulsa University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at University of Tulsa
Will I get into Tulsa University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at University of Tulsa
Will I get into Tulsa University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Tulsa