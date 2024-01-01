Will you get into University of Tulsa?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Tulsa University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Tulsa University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Tulsa University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Tulsa University.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Tulsa admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1265.0 Average ACT 29.0 Average GPA 3.8

Is your high school GPA good enough for Tulsa University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Tulsa University is 3.8 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Tulsa University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.